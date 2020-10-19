Webster Arts will premier its newest art exhibit along East Lockwood Avenue on the Eden Seminary grounds on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Through Oct. 28, art from 12 local artists will be reproduced on large banners that can be seen from the street facing East Lockwood Avenue. Among the local artists is Webster’s own Marilynne Bradley, who is a member of the city’s Arts Commission.
The banners represent a return of physical art to the grounds that host the Webster Art Fair each year.
Other participating artists include Linda Elkin, Suzy Farren, Jim Irwin, Cindy Larimore, Gena Loseto, Barbara Marshall, Jasmin Raskas, Gayathri Seetharaman, Judy Stroup and Hillary Timmerman.
More information can be found at www.webster-arts.org/walk-about.