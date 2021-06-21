Webster Arts invites residents to set the table with a series of events and workshops to tempt appetites for art. A new “Summer Menu” features food themes and activities throughout the summer.
First up is “Food for Thought,” the organization’s first in-person exhibit in over a year. The program opens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, with a reception at Old Orchard Gallery, 39 S. Old Orchard Ave.
This national, juried show explores themes of food from the perspective of 24 different artists. Juror Holly Fann, local foodie and dining critic for St. Louis Magazine, will discuss the show and announce the award winners.
Along with the exhibit, Webster Arts will host a series of workshops based around the theme of food. All workshops will take place at Old Orchard Gallery.
• Just Desserts, July 8, 6:30-8 p.m. — Paint something delicious, then indulge cravings with local artist Marilynne Bradley. Cost is $35.
• The Art of Cocktails with Cyrano’s, July 10, 7-9 p.m. — Create cocktails inspired by the “Food for Thought” exhibit with Cyrano’s bartender Brendan Kamper. Must be 21 years or older. Cost is $50.
• Veggies to Dye For, July 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. — Create beautifully-dyed fabrics using food scraps with staff from Perennial. Cost is $35.
• The Medium is the Melon, July 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. — Create party-worthy watermelon sculptures with artist Heather Woodson. Cost is $35.
• Sweet Art, July 24, 9-10:30 a.m. — Design your own donut and then eat your inspiration! For children 7-9 years old. Cost is $25.
• Edible Art, July 24, 10:30 a.m. to noon — Decorate cookies inspired by famous works of art with staff from Sweetology. For youth 10-12 years old. Cost is $40.
For more class information and to register, visit www.webster-arts.org.