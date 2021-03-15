At Webster Arts, members believe that art elevates life and that art can bring people together, even during the pandemic. To uplift and inspire, Webster Arts invited artists from across the country to submit artwork.
Join Webster Arts on March 16 for the opening reception of “Elevate,” during which viewers will hear from Cbabi Bayoc, local artist and juror for the exhibit. See all 64 works included in the exhibit and see winners awarded for prizes including “Best in Show.”
The virtual reception is accessible by going to the Webster Arts Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WebsterArt63119. The live event will start at 7 p.m. Guests do not need a Facebook profile to view it.
In conjunction with the show, Webster Arts is offering a virtual reception kit, complete with a cheese board by Bravo Boards STL and a choice of two Webster Arts stemless wine glasses or a custom wine stopper. Order a virtual reception kit online at www.webster-arts.org.
Webster Arts is located on the campus of Eden Theological Seminary, which has suspended classes and meetings. As a result, in-person, indoor programs and exhibits have been suspended until further notice.
Want More Art?
A virtual opening reception for the Greater Webster Community Photography Exhibition, a collaboration between the May Gallery at Webster University and Webster Arts, will be held Friday, March 19, at 5 p.m.
Of the 100 entries received, 29 were selected. The exhibit will be on display March 12 through April 9. The May Gallery is located on the second floor, west wing, of the Sverdrup Building at 8300 Big Bend Blvd.
To see the show in person, participants must take part in a health screening at Webster University’s campus safety office before entering campus buildings.