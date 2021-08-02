Webster Arts will host its first Chalk Fest on Saturday, Aug. 7, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Help transform the pavement of Old Webster, on the street between Allen Avenue and the public parking lot, into a beautiful work of art.
Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Each artist/group will be assigned a 4-x-4-foot section of pavement. Participants must bring their own supplies and must only use chalk. Registration fees range from $10 to $20.
Working alongside the community will be Craig Thomas, a freelance artist from Cape Girardeau who specializes in large-scale chalk paintings that give an illusion of depth and space.
Register for Chalk Fest online at www.webster-arts.org/chalk-fest.