Art is the star at the 18th annual Webster Arts Fair, June 3 to 5, on the campus of Eden Theological Seminary, at the corner of Bompart and Lockwood avenues.
The fair runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 3; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4; and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The Webster Arts Fair is produced by Webster Arts.
Ranked 77th in fine arts and fine crafts fairs in the nation, this prestigious fair features 75 artists from all over the country. The Webster Arts Fair also features entertainment, food and hands-on art activities for all ages. The fair typically attracts 20,000 art, food and entertainment lovers for the three-day event.
• Street parking will be available on Bompart and Lockwood avenues.
• Lot parking available at Webster University Lot D, on Plymouth Avenue off Lockwood Avenue.
• Lot parking at Nerinx Hall off Lockwood Avenue (Saturday and Sunday only).
• Lot parking at the Garden Garage on Garden Avenue and Big Bend Boulevard on the Webster University Campus.
• Parking for people with disabilities is on Lockwood Avenue, just east of Bompart Avenue, or drive into the campus at the main entrance.
WEBSTER ARTS FAIR SCHEDULE
Friday, June 3
• Artists Booths & Food Court open 6 to 9 p.m.
• Live music 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lockwood & Food Court stages
Saturday, June 4
• Artists Booths & Food Court open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Studios/Art experiences for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Live music 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lockwood & Food Court stages
Sunday, June 5
• Artists Booths & Food Court open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Studios/Art experiences for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Live music 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lockwood & Food Court stages