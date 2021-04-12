The Webster Groves Arts Commission invites the community to a live outdoor poetry performance on Wednesday, April 14, 7 p.m., at the Garden Café, 117 E. Lockwood Ave. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, and Garden Café also has some outdoor seating.
Rock Hill spiritual jazz artist Raven Wolf C. Felton Jennings II will open and perform with some of the poets. Scheduled poets include Dwight Bitikofer, Rita Chapman, Susan Grigsby, Sarah Kaul, Travis Mossotti and Jason Vasser-Elong. Bitikofer, who organized the show, will act as emcee.
Garden Café will serve beverages and some food items. The inside of the café will be closed, but there is an outdoor order window.