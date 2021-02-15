Webster Arts, the Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce and the Webster Groves Arts Commission are working together on two events to celebrate the creativity that triumphed in the midst of a stressful year.
The “Creativity In Crisis Awards 2020” will be awarded by the Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce to a citizen, business or non-profit in the 63119 Zip code. The award recognizes a person or group showing creativity during 2020. Examples include businesses that kept going through innovations or new products and services, and neighborhoods who found ways to organize safe events.
Nominate a citizen, business or non-profit that created a community event, a new business operation or addition, or a new twist on the way things were done in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Winners will be selected in the categories of “Creative Individual,” “Creative Non-Profit,” “Creative Business” and “Creative Chamber Member.”
Awards will be presented at a March 31 virtual event. Nominations may be submitted until March 15 at webstershrewsburychamber.com, and then clicking on “Creativity In Crisis Awards.”
Spring Forward
The “Spring Forward” public arts installation in Webster Groves is open to families, individuals, businesses and community organizations.
The exhibit gives participants an opportunity to express hope and new beginnings by creating art on a pre-cut plywood shape, available for $25. Artists may use decorating materials of their choice.
Awards will be given for “Most Creative” and “Best of Show” in several categories judged by the Webster Groves Arts Commission. Works of art will be on display March 1-20 on the grounds of Eden Seminary. Visit www.webster-arts.org for more information.