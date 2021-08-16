chalkfest1.jpg

Chalk artist Craig Thomas guides Madelyn and Michael Monarchi as they walk along the path of his 3D chalk creation.

 

Children and adults transformed concrete into vibrant and colorful works of art during the first Webster Arts Chalk Fest, which was held Saturday, Aug. 7, in Old Webster.

Artists of all ages and skill levels were assigned a four-square-foot section of pavement to create their masterpiece using chalk. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the street between Allen Avenue and the public parking garage in Old Webster.

While participants colored their section of pavement, Cape Girardeau chalk artist Craig Thomas, who specializes in large-scale chalk drawings, was on site creating a unique, interactive chalk drawing.

| photos by Ursula Ruhl

Audrey Culver, 15, and Josie Lindhares, 7, work on their chalk drawing on Saturday, Aug. 7, in Old Webster.

 
Kelly Pimmel and her daughter, Molly, age 9, participated in the Chalk Fest held on Saturday, Aug. 7, in Old Webster.

 
Maria Knecht works on her chalk drawing in Old Webster as part of the Webster Arts Chalk Fest.

 
A colorful chalk drawing by Connie Heavey.

 
Debbie Prosser poses with her street chalk creation.

 
Cara Donaldson, 8, and her mom, Jenny, created this dolphin jumping out from the water.

 
Chalk Fest artists set up on the street between Allen Avenue and the public parking garage in Old Webster.

 