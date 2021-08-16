Children and adults transformed concrete into vibrant and colorful works of art during the first Webster Arts Chalk Fest, which was held Saturday, Aug. 7, in Old Webster.
Artists of all ages and skill levels were assigned a four-square-foot section of pavement to create their masterpiece using chalk. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the street between Allen Avenue and the public parking garage in Old Webster.
While participants colored their section of pavement, Cape Girardeau chalk artist Craig Thomas, who specializes in large-scale chalk drawings, was on site creating a unique, interactive chalk drawing.