Join Webster Arts on Saturday, Oct. 1, for a fun day of creating colorful and vibrant artwork. Each individual or family will have a full parking spot to create their own vibrant pieces of artwork.
Chalk Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the parking lot of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S. Bompart Ave.
The event is open to both professional and amateurs alike. All are welcome to participate. Register in advance at webster-arts.org/chalk-fest-2022. The cost is $15 for adults, $20 for a family in advance. Those who show up on the day of the event will pay $20 for adults, $25 for families. Prizes will be awarded in both the individual and family categories.
Featured artist Craig Thomas will be creating stunning, interactive street paintings the community can enjoy seeing.
This community art project is made possible with the support of the Missouri Arts Council, Owen Development and Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Originally known for its annual art fair, Webster Arts is a community organization that invites people of all ages to explore and enjoy art.