Webster Arts invites the community to the grand opening of its new location on Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. The first gallery exhibition in this new space, “Open Theme Annual,” will showcase 50 works of art in a variety of mediums created by artists representing 15 different states.
Webster Arts is celebrating its move to a new location in the Desoto Building at 2 Summit Ave.
The move is part of a larger goal to become more active and visible within the community. While known mostly for the Webster Arts Fair, Webster Arts hosts several other community events and exhibitions and would like these programs to be more accessible to the public. This space gives Webster Arts the opportunity to interact more with the public on a regular, walk-in basis.
“Moving Webster Arts into a space like this that’s so easily accessible to the public has been a dream of ours for years,” Webster Arts Board President Patrick Murphy said. “Our new home brings us closer to the community and opens up lots of new opportunities to bring programs, classes and events to everyone.”
Webster Arts is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.