The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis continues its Community Learning Series REPresent STL by assembling experts on developing a healthy mind, body and spirit for a free facilitated webinar discussion. “Self Care in the New Year” on Friday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m., will offer tips on stress relief, mental health, nutrition, fitness and more.
Adena Varner, The Rep’s director of Learning and Community Engagement, will moderate the live-streamed webinar discussion, flanked by a diverse group of experts focused on supporting mental and physical health. Panelists include:
• Kelley Bauer – founder and owner of Offbeat Yoga and certified SomaVeda Thai Yoga practitioner
• Deanna Granger – medical family therapist in SLUCare’s Department of Family and Community Medicine
• Dr. Gwin Stewart – founder and director of the St. Louis Wellness Center and licensed psychologist, certified addictions counselor and meditation instructor
• Christian Varner – CEO and founder of HHT Fitness and certified personal trainer
“Self Care in the New Year” will be live-streamed on The Rep’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Friday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. The event is free, and no pre-registration is required.