As storms swept through the area last week toppling trees, wreaking havoc on homes and leaving thousands without power, Michelle Marcinkiewicz is glad it wasn’t worse.
Yet her family’s home on Monaco Drive in Warson Woods sustained the worst damage in the neighborhood — and Marcinkiewicz narrowly escaped being crushed by a ceiling joist when a massive oak tree came crashing through the roof.
“I heard a loud noise, but I can’t even describe it ... I covered my head and screamed ... and waited,” she said. “When I opened my eyes, all I saw was green (from the tree) and I was getting wet. The beam came down on my right side and missed me by about a foot.”
The wife and mom of three had been in the kitchen making dinner when the storm started Thursday night, Aug. 12. She had just come back inside after taking down the patio umbrella outside. She was in the living room looking out the window, which turned out to be better than being in the kitchen when the tree crashed onto the counter where she had been standing just minutes before.
Her thoughts immediately turned to her 14-year-old son Dolan, who was hanging out in the basement with a friend. Both were just fine, and so was the family’s dog, Nellie, who had been in one of the bedrooms on the first floor.
Marcinkiewicz was relieved that her 17-year-old daughter, Nora, and husband, Darin, weren’t home at the time. Her oldest son, Tommy, 20, had already left for college for the semester.
“We are so blessed ... we are all fine,” Marcinkiewicz said.
The house, however, is not. The Marcinkiewiczes were told it could take up to a year before they can move back in — if they can return at all. Most of the roof trusses are broken, the insulation is destroyed and the rain soaked through to the basement. Structural engineers are currently assessing whether there is damage to the foundation.
“The tree was so huge, it jiggled everything ... but we don’t know if it jiggled the house enough to come off the foundation,” Marcinkiewicz said, noting the tree was healthy, but like many trees on the street, it wasn’t able to withstand the strong winds during the storm.
“It seems like there was a straight-line wind that went right down the street and sheered everything in its path,” she added.
The thought of not being able to return to the home they bought and rehabbed six years ago is heartbreaking.
“We just love this neighborhood,” she said.
In the meantime, the Marcinkiewiczes are looking for a rental home in the Webster Groves area.
“I’m determined for my daughter to have at least one semi-normal year during her senior year at WGHS,” Marcinkiewicz said, adding that son Dolan is an eighth grader at Hixson Middle School.
Despite the damage to their home, Marcinkiewicz is grateful — to Kyle’s Landscape and Reliable Tree Care, which responded immediately and quickly cleared the tree — as well as to her mother, in-laws, brothers, cousins, neighbors and friends who have been helping their family in the wake of the storm. The Marcinkiewiczes would also like to thank Nora’s softball team, which collected and donated roughly $800 in gift cards for their family.
“It Could Have Been Worse”
Kirkwood resident Julia DiSalvo is also counting her blessings. She and her husband and their five children, ranging in age from 18 months to 10 years old, were all home when a large pine tree toppled on the garage of their home on Scottsdale Road.
“We heard it and we felt the house shake,” she said. “The tree fell on the garage side of the roof, and penetrated the roof and the top of our minivan. The garage wall shares a wall with the dining room, and there’s a few penetrating holes on the dining room side.”
DiSalvo said she knows it could have been worse.
“I’m just glad it wasn’t on the house side,” she said. “We have an oak tree on the other side of the house that could have busted through the kids’ bedrooms.”
Like many in the area, the DiSalvo home was without power for well over 24 hours. More than 80,000 Ameren customers in St. Louis — many of them in the Webster Groves, Glendale, Warson Woods, Rock Hill, Brentwood and Maplewood areas — were without power Thursday night and most of Friday. Crews were still working Saturday to restore those who remained without power, and some lingered in the dark until Sunday.
“The storm knocked out power to 99% of homes and businesses in Glendale, and power wasn’t completely restored until 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon,” Glendale Police Chief Bob Catlett said.
In the city of Kirkwood, which has it’s own utility, roughly 5,000 customers were without power after the storm. Kirkwood Electric had restored power to all but about 600 of those customers by late Friday afternoon.
Despite the downed power lines and damage to homes and businesses, there have been no reports of serious injuries or fatalities from the storm.
“It could have been worse,” DiSalvo said.
Storm Debris Removal
Webster Groves
The city of Webster Groves will not be offering additional yard waste collection following the recent storm, but Waste Management offers unlimited yard waste collection in bags, bundles or cans that are collected curbside each week on the same day as trash collection.
Yard waste should be placed in biodegradable paper bags, owner-furnished standard plastic or metal trash cans, waste provide mobile carts or bundled. Yard waste should not extend above the top of the bags, cans or carts. Tree limbs and similar pruning that are tied using natural fiber twine should be no longer than four feet, no greater than 18 inches in diameter and no heaver than 60 pounds.
Kirkwood
The city of Kirkwood announced Tuesday that it would not be initiating its storm debris removal policy in light the Aug. 12 storm, but quickly reversed that decision after facing harsh backlash from residents on social media.
“After re-evaluating the extent of the damage caused by the Aug. 12 storm, the city has determined there are some areas of the city that have been severely impacted. Therefore, we have decided to initiate our storm debris removal policy,” the city announced in an updated social media post Tuesday evening. “In the coming days, the city will utilize contractors to sweep through the city to remove debris left at the curb.”
Des Peres
Yard waste pickup will overlap with normal trash collection schedules for the remainder of the week. Residents are asked to keep all yard waste — bagged or bundled — at the curb until pickup occurs, as there may be delays given the amount of storm debris.
Glendale
Glendale’s trash hauler, Republic Services, will take debris if it is bagged or in a can and no more than a couple feet in length.
Warson Woods
Warson Woods’ yard waste collection services will remain the same as usual. Yard waste must be bagged. Tree branches or limbs can be no more than five feet in length and must be bundled.
Rock Hill
Loose yard waste must be bagged in standard 30-gallon paper yard waste bags or placed in designated 32-gallon or smaller yard waste cans. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be collected. Yard waste with trash mixed in cannot be collected.
Branches, sticks and limbs must be bundled with natural fiber twine. Each bundle must be no larger than four feet in length by 18 inches in diameter and may not weigh more than 50 pounds. These are collected at no charge to residents. Roots and shrubs containing root balls are not accepted.
Shrewsbury
The city’s contracted provider, Waste management, will be collecting yard waste as usual. Sticks and branches must be cut to four feet in length, with nothing larger than eight inches in diameter, and bundled with natural fiber twine. Yard waste limits are 10 bags/bundles or five personally owned containers per week. Due to weight limits, soil, sod, bricks and stones are not considered yard waste.