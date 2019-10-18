Driving to work today (6:40 a.m. Oct. 14), heading north on Kirkham, stopped at the stop sign at North Gore, then started to cross. Noticed a white dog in the road so I stopped, then noticed the dog was being walked by someone wearing dark blue clothes, in the dark! If the dog was not white, I would never have seen them.
Why do seemingly intelligent people decide to take a walk in the dark wearing dark clothes and nothing reflective? If you’re heading out for a bit of exercise and it’s dark outside, do you and me a favor and make yourself visible, please.
Webster Groves