Julie Smith was at home with her two young children when her family heard gunshots and bullets struck their home in the city of St. Louis. Like thousands of Americans every year, their lives were changed because of gun violence.
Smith — now a mother of three living in Webster Groves — was among the roughly 300 people who marched in a rally on Sunday, June 4, in Webster to prevent gun violence under the banner of Wear Orange Weekend.
“I’m just here today because we have to do something,” Smith said. “This is very personal for us. We have survived a shooting.”
Wear Orange is a national organization that aims to raise awareness and curb gun violence. Wear Orange events are held annually across the nation, with several happening in communities across the country during the first weekend in June for Wear Orange Weekend. From coast to coast, thousands of Americas showed up in orange to honor survivors and build community with others working to end gun violence.
The June 4 rally in Webster Groves was sponsored by Churches Together for Justice and began with an orange-clad march down Lockwood Avenue from Webster Groves Presbyterian Church to Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Young and old alike held signs to end gun violence and marched side by side. The march culminated with speakers calling on the crowd to take action to prevent gun violence.
“Today, what we are here for is to remember those who were killed and to honor the survivors,” event coordinator Julie Burchett said as she and fellow activists took to the streets.
Nationally, gun violence has become the number one killer of children — with more than 3,600 youths dying from gun-related incidents in 2021 alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Locally, there have been 30 children wounded — eight of them fatally — by firearms just this year, according to data from SSM Health. Two children were shot over the same weekend as the Wear Orange rally, one in the city of St. Louis and another in St. Louis County, according to police reports.
Lily Johnston, a 2023 graduate of Webster Groves High School, was one of the featured speakers at the Wear Orange rally in Webster. She read Brian Billstons’ poem “America is a Gun” before telling the crowd about her experiences in a world where schools — including her own — participate in active shooter drills and go on emergency lockdowns, as happened in both her junior and senior years. In the United States, there have been 89 gun-related incidents in schools with 74 fatalities so far this year, according to reporting by NPR.
“It’s really depressing that the first thing that people think about our country is guns and shootings,” Johnston said. “Now schools across our country are being used as shooting ranges. How do you go through school as normal with that thought in mind?”
Educator, author and mother Stephanie Malia Krauss also spoke, recounting having to attend the funerals of her students — victims of gun violence. Her own family became survivors of gun violence when her godchild was among those wounded during the 2022 shooting that killed a teacher and a student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in the city of St. Louis.
“In this moment, guns have become the number one killer of kids in this country,” Krauss told the crowd. “It was a bullseye that was pointed at my family, and then it hit.”
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell told the crowd that guns kill 110 people every day in the United States — meanwhile, 80% of citizens nationally support laws that mandate background checks for gun purchases and “Red Flag” laws that take guns out of the hands of people who may be a danger to themselves and others. He called on everyone in attendance to contact their legislative representatives to advocate for these “common sense” gun laws.
“My plea is this — simply give us the tools we need to do our jobs,” Bell said.
Smith, whose two oldest children were just one and two years old when their home in the city was shot up, said children deserve to be safe from guns and that she favors a ban on assault weapons like the ones fired at her old home.
“We have to start somewhere,” she said.
Civil rights lawyer and candidate for Missouri Attorney General Elad Gross noted that there are more than 1,100 gun deaths in Missouri every year, and called on all those in attendance to keep up the pressure on elected officials.
“Everyone here has been impacted by gun violence. Something needs to change, and we are the ones who need to change it,” Gross said.
Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold marched with residents on Sunday, and delivered a proclamation on behalf of the city to mark the need for increased awareness and prevention of gun violence.
Churches United for Justice is a coalition that includes five Webster Groves houses of faith and has organized public action for several years. The Wear Orange Weekend event in Webster Groves is its largest to date, and members of the group led activities on Sunday.
“What we are doing here is calling back some reason and sanity to the things that seem to have gone astray in our society,” said Rev. Dr. Valori Mulvey Sherer of Emmanuel Episopal Church. “We were given responsibility to care for each other and for creation.”
This fall, Churches United for Justice will help host a “Guns to Gardens” event where citizens can surrender unwanted firearms. The guns will be destroyed at the event, and their parts and components will then be recycled into art and tools.
“It takes unwanted firearms and transforms them into implements that promote life and peace and hope,” explained Rev. Travis Winckler of Second Presbyterian Church in the Central West End.
Churches United for Justice distributed a flier with more than a dozen ways for local residents to get involved in preventing gun violence. To receive a copy or to learn more about Churches United for Justice, contact Julie Burchett at juliekay@gmail.com.
For more information or to get involved with the Wear Orange movement, visit wearorange.org.
See more photos from the Wear Orange Weekend march in our gallery here.