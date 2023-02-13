Full of energy and enthusiasm, Liz Crabtree is excited about the next chapter in her life – and what’s ahead for the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
Crabtree recently took the helm as general manager of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center after spending eight-and-a-half years at The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, the last three as executive director.
“What started as a part-time job quickly became a passion for me,” she said, noting she grew to be a better leader and ever more passionate about creating creative connections and experiences during her time at McKendree University.
Describing her new role at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center as an incredible opportunity, Crabtree said to be able to connect people to the arts is a gift.
Opened in 2020, the center’s state-of-the-art facilities mean it’s capable of supporting just about any kind of an event. In addition to the Ross Family Theatre, which seats 530, it has the Strauss Black Box Theatre that seats 375. There’s also a 3,800-square-foot main lobby, a 1,900-square-foot second-floor lobby, a 2,000-square-foot event space and a 3,500-square-foot event lawn. There are also two concession stations and a catering kitchen.
As the new general manager, Crabtree will be curating a performing arts series that will be announced in August and run October through April in the Ross Family Theatre.
“We’re going to create our own series,” she said. “We’re going to bring the best we can offer and help the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center be successful. We’re going to start small and grow from there.”
Crabtree explained that the program will feature national and international artists that will run the gamut of music genres including jazz, classical, country, pop and Motown.
“We’re going to develop the series to bring in big names in their field,” she said.
A smaller series, but one she also is excited about is Folk AIR — the AIR meaning Artist in Residence, which will showcase artists from across the state. It will take place from May through September in the Strauss Black Box.
“There are so many talented artists in St. Louis and Columbia, Kansas City and elsewhere in Missouri, and I can’t wait for people to see them,” she said. “They are going to share their talents with us.”
Crabtree said accessibility to the arts is very important to the city, which is supportive about showcasing as many facets of art as possible.
“If anyone is hearing or visually impaired, we will have different ways for them to access the material,” she said.
“We want to make the arts fun for all ages, make sure it breathes and is a vibrant part of the community,” she added.
Crabtree learned to adapt and adjust while helping the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts at McKendree University navigate the pandemic.
“We didn’t stop. We pivoted. We’d have drive-in concerts, and we found creative ways to bring the arts to people. We worked with many local artists,” she said. “I was able to meet so many talented artists who live in the St. Louis region, and we found so many good artists-in-residence.”
“The arts are a very collaborative experience,” Crabtree continued. “It’s great when people are open to sharing their expertise and guidance.”
Creating experiences for the patrons is a main goal, as is customer service, she said.
Originally from the Washington D.C./Maryland area, Crabtree came to the St. Louis Metro area when her former husband was stationed at Scott Air Force Base. She has two daughters currently in college and a son who lives and works in St. Louis.
“My goal is to bring an arts program that will appeal to Kirkwood and beyond, and to help the arts thrive here,” Crabtree said.