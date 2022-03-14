The Webster Groves community has recently experienced strong, differing opinions on several important initiatives. Those strong reactions are an indication of residents’ commitment to their community. We are at a juncture where it is important to increase the quality of the dialogue among differing points of view in Webster as we think about and plan for our future.
No one is better positioned to do the work of bringing the community together than Laura Arnold. Laura listens. Laura understands the viewpoints of a wide variety of people. She is practical and she can look ahead to see future possibilities. This is leadership. She has the skills Webster needs now to bring people with differing perspectives together to listen, talk with one another and together forge new paths that are important to Webster’s future. Laura is committed, hard-working, fair, kind, intelligent and demonstrates integrity in all she does. Laura is the person Webster and all its residents needs as its new mayor.
We strongly support the candidacy of Laura Arnold for mayor of Webster Groves and hope you do as well.
Brenda & Paul Dribin
Webster Groves