In response to Mr. Venneman’s letter from last week (“Seems Fair”), my comparison of sanitation services in Kirkwood to Webster Groves is based on services provided and related fees. What bearing do property taxes have?
Service in Webster is contracted out to Waste Management, a for-profit company that provides twice the service at half the price of Kirkwood and seems to do quite well. Kirkwood claims they must raise the rates because they are losing money. They obviously don’t know how to run a sanitation service. My point is, why should the citizens of Kirkwood pay for the government’s incompetence? If they need so desperately to raise more revenue, do better. Don’t just keep coming back to the people looking for more handouts.
As to never leaving a mess, you need to look closer. I’ve actually seen an increase in litter blowing around my neighborhood since the switch to bins. I constantly witness the trucks picking up the bins and in one continuous motion pick up the bins, turn them upside down to dump them out and carelessly drop them back on the ground without stopping at the dump position to let them properly empty. By the way, their new policy states that the workers will not exit the truck. End result? Trash blowing in the streets. You say, in Kirkwood, we pay for what we use. I say, we should get what we pay for.
Jim Martin
Kirkwood