A special surprise from friends and strangers that became a bright spot in Glendale assured Kay and William Smit that their son is still very much loved and remembered on the first birthday they had to celebrate without him.
The couple recently returned to their home on North Sappington Road after a trip to California to find their front yard filled with messages of love and remembrance in celebration of what would have been their son’s 20th birthday on Aug. 30.
Will Smit, a 2018 graduate of St. Louis University High School who was studying film at Santa Barbara City College, died in February following a surfing accident.
The teen, who friends and family describe as kind, funny and free-spirited, played baseball, tennis and football at SLUH. He always had a smile for others and loved to make people laugh.
More than 100 people joined together to return that love and light back to his parents, and remind them that Will’s positive impact on others is still being felt – and that he is not forgotten.
The “We Remember” program through the nonprofit known as Friends of Angels did just that by filling the Smit’s front yard with dozens of heartfelt messages about Will. Secured to posts scattered all over the lawn, many of the laminated messages sported SLUH’s mascot, the Junior Billiken, and large W’s for Will. Many were cut in the shape of baseballs and footballs, a nod to his favorite sports. Others were simply hearts. All were meaningful.
“Happy Birthday, Will! Thank you for constantly putting a smile on my face and everyone else’s around you,” one of the messages read. “You never failed to keep everyone laughing with your humor.”
Another said: “I will cherish our friendship and memories we shared together forever. I think about you every day ... I love you, brother.”
His parents were overwhelmed with that love.
“I was moved beyond anything physical ... it was just this incredible and overpowering sense of love,” Kay Smit said. “I felt like I had been wrapped around in love. It was heaven on earth in my yard. I was so touched, and I am grateful beyond words.”
She spent the next several days poring over the messages, and so did many of the neighbors and passers-by.
“I left them up for a week because people were loving them,” Kay Smit said. “People would stop and read them, and even people who didn’t know Will said it made their day — and that’s exactly what Will always did for everyone.”
Asha Zimmerman, a volunteer with Friends of Wings, said she loves helping organize the “sneak surprises” the night before the birthday of a family’s lost loved one. Volunteers fill the yard with the notes and messages, and families are then greeted in the morning with a remarkable display in honor of their loved one’s birthday.
“We wanted his parents to know that he’s had an impact on so many lives, well beyond their home,” Zimmerman said. “The community wanted to get behind them and celebrate Will’s birthday with them. We wanted to show them that people in the community do remember and do care.”