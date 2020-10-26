Among the things missed most in the six-plus months since COVID-19 became part of our vocabulary are what we never imagined not being able to do: Greeting people with a warm handshake in church, eating in a restaurant, or root, root, rooting for the Cardinals with 40,000 of your closest friends.
And the familiar Friday feeling of picking up that little red-sleeved paper off your driveway and perusing stories of city council meetings, community gardens and everyday heroes.
Telling stories is what local journalism does best, and why it matters. It’s why I’m rooting hard for the Webster-Kirkwood Times, and for what new owners Jaime, Kent and Randy are doing to invigorate print journalism: A newspaper existing not for clickbait and page views, but for the community and by the community —written, edited and reported on by the people who live next door.
I might not live next door, but I do live just down the street a bit. I’m your neighbor to the south, a resident of Crestwood, and for nearly 17 years, I had a side gig as the columnist for this newspaper’s sister publication, the South County Times. I remember reading the great Cele Cummiskey every Friday when we first moved here and tried to bring the same warmth and humor to the space. Now, I’m humbled and honored to be adding a regional voice to an already talented lineup of Webster-Kirkwood Times writers.
My husband, Tom, and I are empty nesters and have lived in South County for 28 years. We raised two sons and never considered moving because once you put down roots, you tend to want to leave them there. I work in communications at a local university but before that, used to be a sportswriter for a national magazine. Just around the turn of this century, as our boys reached school age, I traded my Powerbook for a minivan and never looked back.
So about once a month in this space, I’ll be tracking down regional stories that resonate — from how you can now ride a bicycle from Kirkwood to the Mississippi on the beautiful trails Great Rivers Greenway has built; to why what happens to that 47-acre prairie on Watson Road that used to be a mall really does have implications for our whole region.
You might meet a teacher with 35 years of classroom experience who had to reinvent himself overnight so he could teach remotely and in person at the same time while staying engaging, innovative and enthusiastic. Or the nurse who comes off a 12-hour shift and crawls not into bed, but straight into the chaos of homeschool and housework and still manages to bake a neighbor cookies. Or the woman who planted sunflowers in a field on South Sappington Road so you didn’t have to drive to Columbia Bottoms this summer to immerse yourself in pure joy.
These are our neighbors, and it’s still who we are.