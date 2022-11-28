November marks the beginning of the holiday season — a time filled with family, friends and celebrations for many. But for those who are grieving, this time of year can be difficult and lonely — especially for children who are missing a loved one.
November is Children’s Grief Awareness Month, and many people don’t realize how prevalent grief is in children, according to Becky Byrne, founder and executive director of Annie’s Hope, a Webster Groves-based nonprofit that supports grieving children and families.
“Before they turn 18, one in 10 kids in our community will grieve the death of a parent or sibling, and one in six will grieve the death of someone significant to them,” she said.
So how can people best support those who are grieving this holiday season?
“We need to open the dialogue and show compassion purely by being good listeners, which shows we’re right next to them on their journey, supporting and validating them,” Byrne said.
“There’s No Time Limit On Grief”
Adults need support, too. The journey of grief is long and winding, and while those who are grieving often feel supported in the immediate aftermath of a loss, that support often wanes with time.
“At the beginning, people are always there for you,” said Margaret Carr, who receives grief support services from The Listening Place, another nonprofit organization in Webster Groves where people can share their stories of loss. “As time goes on, many people feel you should move on, but there’s no time limit on grief. Many times, people grieving need to vent and need someone to listen.”
In addition to listening, other ways to be supportive during the holidays are to offer to run errands or invite those who are grieving to a holiday gathering.
“People grieving often don’t have the energy to give their families the same kind of holiday they normally have, and they may need help figuring out how to make the holidays special and not quite as lonely,” said Byrne of Annie’s Hope.
But keep in mind that not everyone who is grieving feels like participating in holiday activities.
“Ask them what traditions feel comfortable and what feels like too much. Be understanding that this holiday may look a little different. They may need to change things up this year,” said Julie Strassman, M. Div., consultant and the leader of volunteer “Listening Companions” at The Listening Place. Strassman is also the manager of support services at Bethesda Hospice Care.
Both Annie’s Hope and The Listening Place offer holiday grief support events.
“Our Hope & Healing Gathering is a great way for grieving families to be together with others who are going through the same thing,” said Byrne. “They can learn new ways of coping from each other to help make it through the holidays.”
The Hope & Healing Gathering consists of music, poetry, a family activity and a candle-lighting ceremony to talk about and honor those who have died.
“It was a wonderful, peaceful experience, and it was nice to not feel so alone,” said Lorie Gregory, who attended the gathering last year with her two grandchildren, A’Niyah and Jusiah, who lost their mom.
“The kids were able to connect with other kids who were grieving,” Gregory continued. “They were also able to honor their mom during the family activity by making mugs together. They use them all the time.”
Byrne said these family crafts allow children to better express themselves because they can struggle with putting their feelings into words.
“We want to give them a medium, a tool that allows them to express their feelings without words,” she said.
While the holiday gathering at Annie’s Hope is open to families and children, The Listening Place is offering holiday grief support geared toward adults. These events include a December grief support meeting focusing on holiday grief, as well as a January meeting addressing the winter blues and post-holiday grief. In addition, The Listening Place is offering a “Blue Christmas” service for those who are grieving.
For those who may not be comfortable attending one of the group events, The Listening Place also offers one-on-one grief support.
“People can walk in and talk confidentially about their grief to a trained volunteer,” said Strassman. “We also help people identify their support network and develop coping skills. We’re here to listen and help.”
Walk-ins are welcome at The Listening Place every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and weekend sessions are available by appointment.
“I would recommend The Listening Place to anyone grieving,” said Carr, who has been receiving support services there since the organization’s start in March of this year.
“I’m so happy I have a place to go to get much-needed support after losing several loved ones,” Carr added.
Byrne, of Annie’s Hope, said grief support services can be life changing for those suffering from a loss.
“If we can get to the core of their struggles and support them, care for them and walk beside them as a companion in their grief, we can transform the world,” Byrne said.
Want to get involved? Both organizations could use financial support since all of their services are free. In addition, Annie’s Hope is wanting to expand its board of directors and increase its number of volunteers.
Both organizations offer additional programs year-round. Annie’s Hope has a variety of services including support groups, overnight summer camps for grieving kids, retreats for teenagers, a child-centered anticipatory grief support program for families and more.
In addition to providing grief support to those who have lost a loved one, The Listening Place also supports those who are grieving the end of a marriage, the estrangement of a family member or friend, the loss of a job or pet, and those who are coping with a serious health diagnosis.
For more information about the support that’s available through Annie’s Hope and The Listening Place, or how to get involved with either of the organizations, visit annieshope.org and thelisteningplacestl.org.
Holiday Grief Support Events
The following events hosted by Annie’s Hope and The Listening Place will be held at the Christian Life Center at Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 1333 W. Lockwood Ave., at the corner of Berry Road and Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves.
Annie’s Hope
Hope & Healing Gathering
Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.
The Listening Place
December Support Group:
“Holiday Grief”
Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.
Blue Christmas Service
Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
January Support Group:
“Beating the Winter Blues/Post-Holiday Grief “
Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m.