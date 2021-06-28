My husband, John, and I were on the road unusually early last week, on our way to a dermatological surgery appointment to remove a nasty basal cell carcinoma that apparently has been lying dormant behind my ear since I was 16. Back then there was no such thing as sunscreen. No, it is not polite to ask a lady her age.
There was more traffic than usual, plus roadwork, and those two factors combined with the nerves we were both trying to hide from each other made for some colorful driver critiquing, intelligence questioning and all-around unpleasantness with the speeding pick-ups, lane-changing sedans and too-closely-following SUVs. Not to mention the early work crowd, makeup appliers, hairdo perfecters and potholes.
The electronic highway signs warned a good mile before an upcoming right lane closure, and yet a car was continuing to drive in that lane. Oblivious? Distracted? Uncertain that the lane was actually closed ahead? I glanced over just in time to see the startled face of the young woman as realization and panic set in. She turned toward me with a look of desperation and mouthed “I’m sorry.”
In that instant, I looked into her eyes and told my husband to slow down so she could slide in front of us. Can’t say he was particularly happy with me — I think he was more in the “teach her a lesson” mode, wanting to make her realize what she had done and be sure it wouldn’t happen again. But I could tell from the look on her face that she knew her mistake and felt bad about it.
She smiled at me and waved out the driver’s side window as she pulled in front of us. In that moment, I realized how much easier life would be if we could just see fellow drivers as individuals — as faces, as mortal, fallible, real human beings —instead of speeding cars, careening law breakers and 18-wheelers following too closely for our liking.
Each person has a story we’re not privy to, a different set of driving skills, a different reason for being on the road, a different life experience on any given day. There’s a mom late for work after dropping a crying baby off at day care, a landscaper unsure of the directions to a new client’s home, a high school student feverishly reciting history dates out loud on his way to an exam and so many others.
We don’t know them ... we just get mere glimpses of their faces as we pass each other on the road we’re traveling. Of course, there are perennial law breakers and drivers who just don’t care, but we aren’t here to judge or waste our time and energy punishing others.
I’d like to encourage a smile, a free pass, a benefit of the doubt. We’ve all been there ourselves, and most assuredly will be there again. Yours just could be the smile that someone remembers later that day. We are all human.