Webster Groves resident, mom and former elementary school teacher Danielle Petersen is on a mission through her business — We Play, We Thrive, LLC — to inspire families with young children and create community by sharing ideas and experiences that empower play.
Through videos and social media posts, she shares creative ideas, encouraging messages, reflections on parenting, ideas for teaching through play and outdoor class experiences using the Tinkergarten curriculum.
Tinkergarten is rooted in getting families outdoors together to play and develop important life skills.
This summer, class offerings include weekly six-week sessions, single-day weekend events, storytimes and pre-school “summer camp style” weeks, with options for free trials, sibling discounts, drop-in opportunities and make-up credits.
For more information, visit weplaywethrive.com.