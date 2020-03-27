The solid reporting of the Webster-Kirkwood Times and your steady voices as its leaders have contributed more than any of us can quantify to the well-being of our communities. I’m deeply sorry to hear that the financial aftershocks of the corona virus are causing you to cut back, but hope you find a comfortable home and loyal following online for now. We have elections coming up, city planning decisions and an epic fight with this nasty virus. We have the July 4 and Greentree festivals to enjoy. I hope you find a way to survive and thrive longterm, whether in print, online or both. We need you.
Kirkwood