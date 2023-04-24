The article “The Meaning Of True Love,” in the April 14 issue of the WKT, on the front page no less, is such a refreshing piece of journalism right now. A daughter donating a kidney to her father anonymously so he could live is LOVE in action.
In this time of increased mass shootings, Russia’s war on Ukraine, a pandemic that just won’t die and discrimination right under our noses in Webster Groves and Kirkwood, this was just what I needed to see when I opened the most recent issue of the paper. We all need more stories celebrating amazing people doing good things. There are a lot of folks doing just that.
Why not make a positive story with a good result a feature of the WKT front page, first seen when a reader opens the paper? Right now we all really need that kind of “feel good” journalism!
Mary Raizman
Kirkwood