Area residents assembled at the Maplewood post office on Saturday to protest reductions in mail service right before a general election. Absentee and mail-in ballots are expected to skyrocket for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Among chants at the protest were: “Return Trump to sender” and “We have the mail, don’t let it fail.”
The St. Louis area had three weekend protests among 800 nationwide. Linda Lyons added her voice to “Protect Our Post Office” chants. She carried a sign that read: “Dismantling P.O Service = Voter Suppression.”
“I’m upset,” said Lyons. “We have a president who says outright that he wants to slow the mail down. For him to do this during a pandemic, when people are scared, is an outrage. For him to appoint a new postmaster who has no experience, who has investments in competing private delivery companies, is an outrage.
“It’s all happening right before our eyes: dismantling the postal service and our democracy,” she said.
At least 20 states are suing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a prominent donor to the Donald Trump presidential campaign, for his cost-cutting measures. The lawsuits argue that his actions are endangering free and fair elections. Among his actions are the removal of sorting equipment and mailboxes, as well as a reduction in postal employee hours.
The postal service is warning that several states may not be able to deliver absentee and mail-in ballots in time for the general election. In St. Louis County, such ballots do not count even if they have a postmark before or on the Nov. 3 election date, because the operative language is that they must be “received by” Nov. 3.
DeJoy has directed complaints to a postal service website that states that the post office will have no problem delivering election mail. DeJoy said that even if all Americans were to vote by mail this year, the 330 million ballots over the course of the election would be only three-quarters of what the postal service delivers in one single day.
DeJoy also promised late last week to suspend all operation changes until after election day. Nevertheless, Lyons and other demonstrators in St. Louis and around the country remain skeptical.
“We came up from De Soto. We are transplants there from Shrewsbury,” said Lyons. “I really wanted to join the protest in the St. Louis area with the people I know here. I am an election judge in Jefferson County, and I have been doing it for years. I can tell you there is very little fraud in our elections, contrary to what the president claims, but what he is doing is destroying confidence in our democracy.
“I now live in a very red, Republican area,” added Lyons. “But I know the older people where I live are concerned about their Social Security checks and pharmacy deliveries by mail. Mail service is a constitutional right and it’s essential to commerce and to our democracy. It was never meant to be a profit center or to make money for the government.”
Rep. Wagner Breaks Ranks
U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, whose district includes much of the Webster-Kirkwood area, broke ranks with her party and President Trump on Saturday to vote for House Bill 182, which prohibits changes to postal service operations at this time. The bill was supported unanimously by Democrats
Wagner joined 26 other Republicans in passing the bill to “prohibit changes to operations or levels of service from those that were in effect on January 1, 2020.” The bill establishes requirements for the processing of election mail, and provides additional funding for the postal service fund.”
Stacey McMackin, who was at Saturday’s demonstration in Maplewood, said she is pleased with Wagner’s vote to protect the mail during an election and a pandemic. She is not so pleased that Trump has promised to veto the bill if it gets to his desk and that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has said he will not take up the bill in the U.S. Senate.
“I can see why Wagner would vote with Democrats on this bill to protect the mail and our elections,” said McMackin. “She has a lot of older people in her West County District. Whether Democrat or Republican, they do not want to see the U.S. Post Office torn apart. Wagner also has a tough Nov. 3 race against Jill Schupp.
“I came out to the demonstration because I want my voice heard. This is serious,” said McMackin, who grew up in Des Peres and now lives in Richmond Heights. “The postal service is an essential service and was never meant to be a cash cow. In this pandemic, it’s never been so crucial to our democracy.”
On Saturday, the demonstrators wore masks and kept social-distanced during the protest. They met at noon and moved from the post office to Manchester Road in Maplewood, where they responded to questions by passers-by.
McMackin is a school teacher and a library media specialist. She said she is “tech-savvy,” but she said even she finds it hard to cut through all the noise from federal and state officials about the postal service, mail-in ballots and absentee voting. She said she finds that older residents are especially confused.
“I think we have politicians who want to mess with this election,” said McMackin. “Participants at our demonstration were trying to answer questions for people. Questions like: Is there really that much fraud? Which ballots have to be notarized? What’s the difference between mail-in and absentee ballots? If it’s postmarked in time, but not received in time, is my vote not going to count? Is this why the president is slowing things down?”
Sky Is Not Falling
Late last week, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft distributed a statement to the news media in which he said local election authorities are doing a good job to make sure voters can exercise their rights. He said they are distributing absentee and mail-in ballots six weeks before the actual election.
“This provides a window of time for processing and printing ballots and also provides plenty of time for a voter to receive, complete and return a ballot,” said Ashcroft. “For two months now, I have been encouraging voters to mail their ballots at least two weeks before the election; that held true for the August 4 election, too.
“The sky is not falling. If you wish to vote by absentee or mail-in ballot, you have ample time, but voting in person is still the best option to ensure your vote is counted,” Ashcroft said.
Denise Lieberman, general counsel to the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, a nonpartisan statewide network of voter advocates, said state officials can try to reassure residents all they want. She said they can hardly be heard over President Trump’s destructive tweets and post office meddling, and the actions by his new postmaster.
“Missouri leaders should take steps to ensure that all ballots postmarked by election day will be counted this November,” said Lieberman. “Governor Parson signed a law giving voters expanded options to cast absentee and mail-ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters who follow those rules should have their votes count.
“Voting-by-mail is a proven, secure and effective way for people to make their voices heard that is an especially important option during a pandemic. No voter should have to risk their health in order to participate in our democracy,” she added. “Delays in the mail and threats to funding of the USPS threaten timely delivery of needed medicine to seniors, paychecks to workers and a host of other important documents and packages. Threats to starve the postal service threaten the integrity and security of our elections.”