A note to multiple “political signs in the front yard” people: We get it. You do not need six to eight signs to let us know what a one-way thinker you are.
For example: Democrats. You do not need signs for Black Lives Matter, Lavender, Schupp, No On 3, Galloway and whatever that sign is that basically says “let everyone into this country for free” all bunched together.
Side note: funny how very few of these folks have an American flag in their front yard with all their political signs. All the energy to put up those political signs and no American flag to be found in the pile. The very sign that gives you the ability to litter your yards with signs letting everyone know how you believe the country should be run and very few of you have an American Flag in your front yard with all that litter. Just disappointing.
Hint: all you need are any combination of two of those above mentioned signs and those passing by will realize you are for candidates that believe in socialism, are anti-success, want higher taxes (for those that you believe should pay more based on their hard work and success) and believe government should take control of everything.
That is okay. That is your right. But please take down a few of those gaudy signs and at least put up an American Flag to accompany all that debris.
Gary Agne
Kirkwood