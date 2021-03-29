This is in response to Ms. Betty Ryan’s Mailbag letter in the March 12 WKT, “Claims Democrats, Media out to Divide Country.” Ms. Ryan seems to be blind to Republicans doing what she claims Democrats are trying to do. Using her three points:
1. Who tells more lies loud and often than Donald Trump, head of the Republican Party, or QANON?
2. Who falsely attacks more than Fox or Steve Bannon?
3. The most divisive president in modern times was Donald Trump and the conspiracy theories are meant to attack and divide.
We are all in this together — Democrats, Republicans, Independents and other parties. No single group has all the best answers, but between all of us we can find the best way forward to solve real issues such as the climate crisis, healthcare and equality for all.
Steve Wulff
Richmond Heights