Educated citizens are better prepared to vote for their interests because they understand the issues and candidates. They also make better employees and business leaders because they have technical skills and an intellectual understanding necessary to work effectively. We are all better off when we are all better educated. We need to vote for candidates who will fund education.
Reducing school attendance to four days a week in out-state communities and lowering the qualification requirements for teachers and substitute teachers, while maintaining low salary levels for educators, negatively impacts the quality of education. Lowering taxes when our state ranks at the bottom (nationally) in education funding is not logical unless the goal is to destroy democracy and the economy.
Systematic defunding education in Missouri has diminished our ability to prepare students for work in business and industry. Educated employees are better workers who attract business development to the state. When businesses leave the area or elect to not locate here because of a lack of quality employees it perpetuates the cycle of poverty.
The purpose of government is to combine efforts and work together to accomplish goals we cannot do as well as individuals. Working together we can have effective national defense, infrastructure, health care, police and fire protection, and education. Reducing funding for common needs reduces the quantity and quality of those services, which reduces the quality of life in the state.
Vote for candidates who will fund education because we are all better off when we are all educated.
Morris Fletcher
Kirkwood