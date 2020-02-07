I was quite disappointed and a bit shocked when I read (WKT 24-30)
about how the Rev. Eric Hayes and his congregation of the Old Community Baptist Church found out about a request for redevelopment proposals for an area which includes the church property by reading about it in a Webster Kirkwood Times article published in the Jan. 17-23 issue.
My first two thoughts when reading about this were, “How can this egregious oversight have happened?” and, “What others of our community own property, possibly homes, in this area and were equally ignored?”
Our society, our culture, is built on a long, long history of racist policy. Simply not being personally racist will not change the underlying habits of institutional racism we live with. Do I suspect our mayor and the members of the City Council are racist? Absolutely not. I am sure they are good people and are truly sorry and embarrassed for this oversight. The question is: What are they, and we as citizens, going to do to make sure that traditionally marginalized populations in our community cease to be marginalized? I suggest we put rules/ordinances in place to make sure that when redevelopment for any area seems to be indicated, all citizens who will be affected by said redevelopment must be notified in a timely manner BEFORE a meeting is held requesting proposals for said redevelopment. Do we already have such rules/ordinances in place? If so, it seems residents who were not informed have legal recourse. This is 2020. We all have a duty to be actively antiracist. Let’s make sure the mayor has not given an empty apology here. I don’t believe it was her intention to do so. This, however, can only be proved by preventative action.
Webster Groves