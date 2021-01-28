Fick, Wayne, age 90, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. A graduate of University City High School (1948) and St. Louis University (1953), he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean War and the Missouri Air National Guard, retiring with the rank of Captain. Wayne was proud of his military service, demonstrated by his participation in the St. Louis Honor Flight in September 2016, ongoing involvement with the Korean Veterans Association, and frequently wearing his treasured Korean War Veteran hat.
His career following his military service involved several large companies in the St. Louis area, including his proudest professional accomplishment, becoming a Partner at Trammel Crow Company in commercial real estate management.
Wayne was also proud to be a St. Louis native, enjoying St. Louis sports (especially the Cardinals and SLU Basketball) and frequently regaling his family and friends with stories about St. Louis history. He loved the St. Louis Symphony, the art museum, theatre, and the Saint Louis Zoo. Wayne’s local loyalties ran deep, even among his beer choices: he was a die hard for Budweiser and the extremely hard-to-find (as his daughter and granddaughter can attest) “Michelob Golden Draft.”
He also loved traveling, having visited numerous countries, every presidential library, and nearly all 50 states, missing only two. He put over 161,000 miles on his last vehicle before donating it to the Veterans Association.
In retirement, he enjoyed softball and volleyball with the Kirkwood seniors. He loved spending time outdoors, especially golfing, gardening, boating, and water and snow skiing. Wayne was a lifelong student of history, reading every book he could get his hands on about the U.S. Civil War, Korean War and World Wars. He was an avid photographer, religiously documenting every moment of his trips.
Even amidst his many passions and hobbies, he made it a priority to give back to his community, volunteering time to visit local high schools to share his Korean War experience and delivering meals for Meals on Wheels. He was also an avid blood donor, especially for sickle cell anemia patients. Most of all, Wayne made his family a priority, dedicating many of his trips to visit his children and grandchildren all over the country for holidays, life events, or just to pass through and say hello on the way to a random historical point of interest.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Genevieve “Jane” Fick; their two children, Traci O’Brien and her husband, Michael, and Charles Fick and his wife Diane; and three grandchildren, Taylor O’Brien, Lauren Arens and Ashley Fick. Wayne is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Striler and Elaine Snyder. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. To honor Wayne’s memory, the family asks that donations be made in his name to St. Louis University or the charity of your choice.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Clement of Rome Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the Saint Clement web site at www.stclementcatholicchurch.org. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.