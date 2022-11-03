Residents who use Watson Road between Geyer Road and the St. Louis city limits may want to attend a public meeting about a project that will affect the corridor. The meeting will be on Thursday, Nov. 10, 4 to 6:30 p.m., at the Crestwood Community Center, 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold the open house meeting to share information about a project slated for 2024 that will replace a bridge over Gravois Creek in Crestwood, update sidewalks and signals within the corridor, and resurface the roadway between Geyer Road and the St. Louis city limits.
MoDOT engineers will discuss project plans, share information about the schedule and expected impacts to commuters, and hear concerns from residents.
For those unable to attend, information shared at the meeting and a comment form will be available at modot.org/route-366-watson-road-between-geyer-and-st-louis-city-limits. Comments may be made through Monday, Nov. 28.