This year marks the 110th year in practice for Watson Pointe Dental. Dr. Joseph S. Grimaud continues the family tradition, started in 1911 by his grandfather, Dr. Vincent Grimaud. Dr. Joe’s father, Dr. James C. Grimaud, joined the practice in 1938 and retired in 1988 after 50 years of dentistry. Dr. Joe joined the practice in 1985.
Watson Pointe Dental has made a few changes since the COVID shut down of 2020. Air scrubbers have been added to the HVAC systems and hospital grade HEPA filters have been placed in all rooms to reduce airborne contaminants.
“Since we have always practiced the most stringent infection control procedures, there were not too many changes necessary,” said Dr. Joe.
Much else has changed in dentistry over the years, as technology has made dentistry much easier and more comfortable for patients. Watson Pointe Dental uses digital X-rays, fluorescent oral cancer detection, intra-oral cameras and single-visit, all-porcelain restorations and crowns. Most recently, Watson Pointe Dental has been using iTero, the latest in digital impressions, replacing the messy mouthful of putty used in the past.
Although new technology is an important feature of the dental office, the atmosphere remains friendly, warm and comfortable.
Prevention is still a top priority.
“Our highly skilled dental hygienists customize treatment and home care instructions for each of our patients,” said Dr. Joe.
Dr. Joe takes his 21st century skills to Nepal each October, where he treks in the Himalayan Mountains with the Karma Thalo Foundation to deliver dental care to the Nepalese living in remote villages.
