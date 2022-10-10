Teeth are an important part of a person’s health, appearance, and self-confidence. Everyone deserves to be advised and educated about their dental health so they can make informed decisions.
At Watson Pointe Dental, the focus is on providing patients with comprehensive dental care that meets the needs and personal concerns of the individual. Dr. Joseph Grimaud believes that quality dental care is a combination of science, art, and intuition. The Watson Pointe Dental team will use these skills to give you a healthy, beautiful smile that lasts a lifetime.
Working as a general dentist for more than 36 years, Dr. Grimaud strives to treat patients with kindness and compassion in a warm, friendly atmosphere. Whether your visit is for an initial consultation, a comprehensive exam or a treatment such as replacing a tooth filling, root canal therapy or implant restoration, Dr. Grimaud and the team will make you comfortable and relaxed.
Watson Pointe Dental understands that keeping everyone healthy is a primary concern these days. The highest standard of precaution against COVID-19 and other contagions has been implemented. These precautions include the installation of air scrubbers on the HVAC systems, the presence of HEPA air filters in all treatment rooms, a team that is fully vaccinated and an office with all barriers and PPE in place.
The practice offers a cheerful, family-friendly environment where patients are treated with respect and understanding. New patients are always welcome!
8537 Watson Road
Webster Groves • 314-963-2000