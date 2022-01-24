The year 2022 marks the 111th year in practice for Watson Pointe Dental. Dr. Joseph S. Grimaud continues the family tradition started in 1911 by his grandfather, Dr. Vincent Grimaud. Dr. Joe’s father, Dr. James C. Grimaud, joined the practice in 1938 and retired in 1988 after 50 years of dentistry. Dr. Joe joined the practice in 1985.
Dr. Joe is pleased to have three sisters and three nieces working on his team at Watson Pointe Dental. His other three team members may not be related to them but are very much a part of the family.
Much has changed in dentistry over the past 111 years, and “technology has made dentistry much easier and more comfortable for patients,” said Dr. Joe.
Watson Pointe Dental uses such technologies as digital X-rays, intra-oral cameras and single-visit, all-porcelain restorations and crowns. Most recently, Watson Pointe Dental has been using iTero, the latest in digital impressions, replacing the use of the messy mouthful of putty used in the past. Although new technology is an important feature of the dental office, the atmosphere remains friendly, warm and comfortable.
Prevention is a top priority at Watson Pointe Dental. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
“This old saying was never more true than in dentistry,” said Dr. Joe. “Our highly skilled dental team customizes treatment and home care instructions for each of our patients.”
Prevention is also a top priority when it comes to COVID protection. Watson Pointe Dental follows the strictest guidelines including the use of personal protective equipment, HEPA air filters in every treatment room, air scrubbers on the HVAC systems and a fully vaccinated team.
New patients are always welcome! Visit Watson Pointe Dental at 8537 Watson Road in Webster Groves. Call 314-963-2000 for more information or to make an appointment.
