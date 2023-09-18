Last month, more than 900 volunteers got up on a Saturday morning to pick up trash along 38 sites in the Meramec River watershed. The numbers are still rolling in, but as of last Friday, Operation Clean Stream on Aug. 26 removed more than 500 tires, 55.6 cubic yards of trash and 3,725 pounds of metal from rivers and streams throughout the region from Fenton to Sullivan. That’s a lot of trash for one morning.
You may remember that day: A cold front moved through that morning, breaking up a weeklong heatwave. But it also brought with it some pretty strong thunderstorms.
“Can’t do anything about the weather,” said Hannah Gibson. She’s the perpetually optimistic and chronically cheerful volunteer program manager for Open Space STL (formerly known as the Open Space Council), the organization spearheading the event.
“But it didn’t stop our volunteers!” she added.
Nothing, it seems, stops Operation Clean Stream, now in its 57th year.
“In the early years, I’m told it wasn’t unusual to find old cars or large appliances dumped into the Meramec,” Gibson said. “As the years went on, the streams got cleaner, but we still find the occasional engine or, this year, a golf cart.”
Gibson spent the morning running supplies and checking in on various sites, and planning the post clean up picnic in Kirkwood’s Greentree Park. That was shortened due to the weather, too, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the volunteers, some of whom have shown up each year since 1967 for one reason: To leave the world a better place than it was before.
A 2018 graduate of Cor Jesu Academy, Gibson ran cross country all four years. She relished practicing and competing in different parks around the St. Louis region.
“It was probably the first time I realized how the water systems in the parks directly affected your experience of being there,” she said.
For Gibson, who went on to major in human rights at the University of Dayton with a minor in sustainability, the satisfaction of seeing a 40-yard dumpster filled with trash makes volunteer spreadsheets and last-minute complications worth it.
But there’s no rest where the environment is concerned. This weekend, Open Space STL is working with the city of Crestwood’s Beautification Committee to clean up invasive honeysuckle in Crestwood Park. Next month, it’s the River Des Peres Trash Bash, each of which would welcome more volunteers. Just a single day out of a month or out of a year can add up to one thing: A cleaner, brighter landscape and a healthy watershed.
Gibson is keeping the volunteer pipeline active for Open Space STL, which helps keep her motivated.
“It’s hearing them say how much fun they had,” she said, “or what it means to them to make a difference. Or when they say, ‘I can’t wait to come back next year.’ ”
To learn more about Open Space STL or to volunteer, visit .openspacestl.org.