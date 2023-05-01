With reference to the article on the Kirkwood water rate increase (WKT, April 7), the director of public services says that it will cost “millions and millions” to fix the city’s water leak problems, and seems to suggest that the city do nothing about fixing the leaks because it’s cheaper to let them continue, for now.
Kirkwood City Council Member Wallace Ward recommends that we lobby our federal representative (Ann Wagner) to “write some money for us” to fix the water system. I’m sure that this idea will infuriate all of our “small government” friends who will absolutely reject the idea of solving our purely local problem by adding to the bloated federal budget deficit using pork barrel spending.
Surely Rep. Wagner will agree that this is a problem caused by decades of deliberate deferred maintenance, and that it is up to Kirkwood residents to pony up the funds to fix our own plumbing, perhaps by passing a bond issue. Perhaps we should instead lobby Rep. Wagner to ignore any requests that the federal government step in to solve a problem that we created ourselves.
Jim Lyon
Kirkwood