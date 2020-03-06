More than 2.5 miles of water main along Manchester Road, from Hanley Road to Berry Road, will be replaced through the middle of 2020 ahead of a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project.
The water main replacement project, which began in January, involves replacing 8-inch cast iron water main originally installed in 1902 with 12-inch ductile iron main.
Missouri American Water plans to invest approximately $93 million in 2020 to replace aging water mains in St. Louis County. The company prioritizes sections of pipe that have the highest number and frequency of breaks, and strives to coordinate its work with municipalities, St. Louis County, and MoDOT to maximize resources.
“This stretch of water main along Manchester Road is more than 100 years old and has a history of frequent breaks. Rather than repeatedly coming out to fix the same broken main, it’s more cost-effective in the long run to replace it, which also improves service and reliability for our customers,” said Missouri American Water Senior Project Engineer Christopher Parrish.
Streets with ongoing water main replacement projects may face lane restrictions and increased traffic, so travelers are encouraged to find alternate routes where possible.
Work on this project generally will take place overnight Monday through Friday. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.
Once a main is replaced, contractors for Missouri American Water will construct temporary road patches to allow traffic flow. Permanent road repair, as well as restoration of any other yard and property damage caused by the work, will begin within 90 days after the main’s replacement. This allows for the ground to properly settle so that restoration work is successful.