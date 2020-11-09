This is a letter of commendation for Eric, the owner of Watch Repair Central at 8968 Watson Road in Crestwood. On Nov. 8, 2019, I purchased a Wenger watch with Swiss movement for $65.
A problem occurred when the watch stopped. Eric replaced the battery at no charge. The watch worked again, but soon the old problem returned. Eric kept the watch and called me the next day. He replaced the movement this time. When I asked how much I owed him, his reply was “no charge.”
He wants his customers satisfied and he valued a happy customer over making a profit. It’s wonderful to have this kind of business person in our community.
Steve McGreer
Crestwood