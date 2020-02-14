I read the article in the Jan. 23 Webster Kirkwood Times about how fossil fuel forces in the Missouri State House just approved a bill that take away Kirkwood’s ability to buy clean, cheap wind energy through the Grain Belt Express Transmission Line. My understanding is Kirkwood would save about $1 million annually switching to this greener energy source.
As a parent who is concerned about climate change, I support switching from dirty coal to clean wind energy. As a voter, I want to thank my State Representative Deb Lavender for voting against this attack on our ability to access clean wind energy.
My big question? Will Kirkwood’s State Senator Andrew Koenig stand up for us and vote against this attack on wind energy or will he vote with the fossil fuel industry? I will be watching and hope every Kirkwood resident does also.
Kirkwood