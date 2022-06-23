Joe Biden is in the White House. But responsible voices are heard claiming that the election was rigged. Was it? Conservative journalist (National Review, etc.) Dinesh D’Souza says it was. He produced a documentary called “2000 Mules.”
A “mule” is a person paid to stuff ballot boxes with illegitimate ballots. D’Souza presents credible evidence of such illegal activity in key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. The money to pay the mules came from liberal activist organizations funded by George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg and others. The film includes eyewitness testimony by former mules.
Attempts at rebuttal (New York Times, Reuters, etc.) are dismissive in tone and fail to persuade. I urge all fair-minded citizens to watch “2000 Mules” and judge for yourself.
Fred Baue
Glendale