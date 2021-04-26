Just minutes off Interstate 44 at Exit 251, a short drive from St. Louis, is a centuries-old historic settlement in the heart of Missouri wine country. Downtown Washington is a historic riverfront town steeped in the roots of Daniel Boone, Lewis and Clark, and countless others.
In addition to its rich history, Downtown Washington is known for its exciting activities. Enjoy live blues music and delicious food at the WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest on Friday, April 23, through Sunday, April 25. Join the Kansas City BBQ Society-sanctioned event and watch as 50 teams compete for the title of Grand Champion with trophies, ribbons and cash prizes for winners. New this year is the Bacon & Bourbon tasting on Sunday afternoons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Check out the 40th annual Art Fair & Winefest from Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 23. This unique festival draws visitors from across the Midwest to enjoy wine tasting with more than 50 options. Browse the art fair, featuring a juried selection of Midwestern artists showing and selling watercolors, paintings, photography, pottery, wooden crafts and more. Admission is free.
Enjoy music, food and drinks on the beautiful riverfront during the monthly Sunset on the Riverfront. Dates include May 27, June 24, Aug. 26 and Sept. 23.
Thirsty for more? Have a drink in one of Downtown Washington’s many vineyards and wineries. From upscale Tuscan gardens to casual wine bars, there’s an experience to satisfy every palate and purse.
To learn more and plan a trip, visit www.downtownwashmo.org.