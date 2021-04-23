After a tense town hall meeting and postponement of a vote, a citizen committee will now help the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen decide whether or not to merge the city’s police services with Glendale.
Warson Woods Mayor Larry Howe floated the idea of a citizen committee during the regular board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday, April 20, requesting that the conversation remain civil and respectful. The request followed much discourse on social media community pages, as well as a contentious town hall meeting on April 14 during which a resident was removed for calling the mayor “a piece of s---.”
“Contrary to reports that I am not trustworthy, and that the board has been somehow acting in secret, nothing could be further from the truth,” Howe said Tuesday. “There was always the intention of having this discussion in public once the officers that were affected by any change had the courtesy of a face-to-face conversation with me. That privilege was taken from us, and as a result, we’re now having to fight misinformation, rumor and blatant untruths.”
According to Howe, he had plans to discuss the proposal with Warson Woods’ five police officers before bringing it public; however, some of the information was leaked beforehand, sparking accusations that Howe was planning to put the issue to a vote discreetly.
A tentative vote originally scheduled for April 28 to combine Warson Woods’ police force with that of Glendale’s was postponed after an outcry from residents.
Names for Howe’s proposed citizen committee would be brought forward by aldermen. He proposed five members, with meetings most likely conducted via Zoom. Howe added that he’d like the group to include someone with a law enforcement background, someone with a business background, someone with a financial background and someone with a knowledge of contracts. The group would serve in an advisory role as the city explores the possibility of the merger.
Several residents who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting questioned the legitimacy of a group hand-picked by the board of aldermen, as well as the board’s ability to select a balanced assortment of participants.
Despite Howe’s efforts to remain transparent, the majority of public comments at Tuesday’s meeting were against the merger. Some residents expressed fear regarding the change, while others questioned a need for it at all.
“When Is The Right Time?”
Warson Woods and Glendale have shared a cost effective fire/emergency medical services and dispatching partnership for over 50 years.
Under the proposal to merge police forces, Warson Woods’ five existing officers would be hired by Glendale and are expected to receive the same — or higher — salaries and benefits.
Glendale Police Chief Jeff Beaton said both communities would see increased police coverage, as Glendale would institute minimum staffing requirements of at least two officers on duty at a time, with most shifts having at least three police officers.
Longtime Warson Woods Police Chief Robert Stanczak would retire under the plan, but would stay with the city in a newly created position of operations manager, according to Mayor Howe.
Howe said the proposal would represent $2 million in savings for the city of Warson Woods over the next 10 years, and would fund capital improvements such as repairs to streets and sidewalks.
In addition to strong support against the proposal on social media, hundreds of residents have staked signs in their yards reading: “We support our Warson Woods police force. Tell your alderman: Vote to keep our police!”
Resident Andrew McDowell said he feels the loss of Warson Woods’ police force might cause the city to “unravel like a sweater,” and that it isn’t time for such a move.
“When is the right time?” responded Howe. “Do you wait until you can’t pay your credit card or do you put yourself on a budget? There’s no ‘right time.’ It’s just being proactive … I want to be in control of our future.”
Several attendees at Tuesday’s meeting requested that the city conduct a non-binding straw poll by mail to gauge interest in the merger. Though Howe said he would look into the process, several aldermen noted the danger of conducting a poll when citizens are not clear on the situation.
“While I’d love to do a straw poll now, some people have information and some don’t, said Alderman Lucy Pfyl. “I’m afraid for people at home who don’t know anything because they only heard what their neighbor said.”