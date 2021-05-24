The Warson Woods Board of Aldermen will not be moving forward with a straw poll to gauge citizen interest in an agreement that would merge the city’s police department with that of neighboring Glendale.
The bill was struck down at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, May 18, following advice from City Attorney Paul Rost.
The board discussed placing the straw poll on the ballot for the Aug. 3 election, the outcome of which would be non-binding and serve purely to inform the council of public opinion. But Rost, who announced his resignation from his position earlier this month and will depart June 15, explained that Warson Woods is classified as a fourth class city, and is therefore not officially entitled to put such a question on the ballot.
“It has risks because I’m not able to find the authority for it,” he said. “The question is whether you want to do it, even when acknowledging the risk that it’s not authorized.”
Rost said passing the bill would open up the city for lawsuits from citizens who want to challenge its use of taxpayer dollars to put the issue on the ballot.
“It would be somebody who says, ‘I don’t want you to spend one penny of my money on the ballot issue’ — not because they’re against the vote, but because they are against the city paying $1,500,” said Rost.
The board discussed tabling the vote, but ultimately voted 6-2 in favor of scrapping the bill, meaning a straw poll will not appear on the August ballot. Many council members suggested a non-binding poll via mail-in ballot in coming weeks, which Rost confirmed was possible.
The possible merging of Warson Woods’ police department with Glendale’s remains a hot topic among residents, with several attendees of Tuesday’s meeting speaking against the move. While the council, including Mayor Larry Howe, has remained adamant that the merger would mean cost savings for the city and better salaries and benefits for Warson Woods’ existing police officers, many citizens remained unconvinced. One resident said he canvassed 375 households, resulting in 344 signatures urging the board to conduct a straw poll to gauge citizen interest. Alderman Jim Newman was swayed by the results.
“I think that’s enough to say we need to do something about it,” he said. “The people want to have a say and I want to give them a voice. If we can do that in a more efficient manner that doesn’t land us in jail, I’m all for it.”
To independently review the merger, the council created an ad hoc citizen committee, chaired by Mike Basler. The committee of six is currently gathering information on possible cost savings, financial concerns, the professional service agreement, compensation packages and other elements of the deal. The committee also intends to conduct an anonymous survey of Warson Woods police officers to hear their thoughts.
Mayor Howe said the city would table discussion on a possible straw poll until further instructed by the ad hoc committee. He asked the committee to discuss at its next meeting whether a straw poll should be conducted before or after the committee submits its final report.