We are writing in response to the news article in the Webster-Kirkwood Time (Oct. 8) regarding the meeting of the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, Sept. 28. We are in total agreement with Mayor Larry Howe’s comment in the article regarding Mike Dell’Orco’s service to the Warson Woods Community. Alderman Dell’Orco has proven his value to the board by giving selflessly of his time, energy and expertise to the benefit of our city.
We are proud to say that we have lived in Warson Woods for 47 years. Over the years, we have experienced a variety of issues the community at large has discussed, debated, and resolved. Although we did not always agree with the actions of the board, we always respected the members and appreciated their service to our community.
However, the attack on Mike Dell’Orco, as reported in this article, represents a new low for our community. The news article only furthers our growing concerns about what we witnessed previously in a virtually attended special board of aldermen meeting held about a possible merger of the Warson Woods and Glendale police departments. We were embarrassed for our community. Many of the citizens who spoke at that meeting were confrontational, belligerent and disrespectful of our board and the Glendale representatives in attendance.
At that meeting, the unfounded and unfair accusations made against the board of aldermen were antithetical to the spirit of our community. We commend the board and the mayor for their willingness to serve in the face of such mean spirited hostility. We appreciate all that they do for our city. Instead of constant confrontation, we only wish that we could pull together to civilly discuss, debate and resolve issues in the best interest of our city.
John Pohl
Judy Pohl, former Warson Woods Board Member