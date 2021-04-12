“Trillion.”
The word has been thrown around so much lately that we’re getting used to hearing it. Once again, we’re being treated like frogs put into lukewarm water before lidding the pot for cooking. Familiarity with the term is meant to ease the anxiety over not understanding it.
Explaining how much a trillion is brings our minds near to the breaking point. It is an exercise in futility akin to grasping the concept of infinity. The stark, painful reality is that the government is planning to spend unspeakable amounts of money on a social agenda that at least half of us do not agree with.
Heed the warnings about inflation that are being raised. Spending on the scale that is being proposed will dilute the value of our money. Cash-in-hand will become a liability. Investments will struggle to keep up with the staggering rates of inflation. A $15 loaf of bread or gallon of gas will burn up any cost-of- living or minimum wage increase.
Think of these things while talk of “trillions” float in the ether of our national discourse.
Jeff Neilsen
Rock Hill