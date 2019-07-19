The Webster fireworks mishap reminded me just how dangerous fireworks can be — I could hear and see the danger. It made me think of other dangers in our environment that are not so visible.
That is why I was thankful for the letters of the June 21 issue warning us about the 5G technology. I fear that most will ignore such warnings because it is a danger that is not so obvious. Many have ignored the risks of cell phones and have suffered brain cancer, etc. Well, this technology is worse than 4G, and our children are the most vulnerable.
Without consent your children will be exposed to high intensity microwaves. But, unlike 4G, you won’t be able to protect them or yourself from it. It is a real and very serious danger and we would be foolish to ignore these warnings.
The telecom companies have convinced government that it is the best thing ever. Their bottom line is profit, and it has been stated that no health or environment concerns will get in their way. The U.S. wants to win the race against other nations, so the FCC is ignoring all health and environmental dangers to push 5G through. The system is being readied now and all they’ll need to do is turn it on.
Our body is electrical and can act as an antenna. That is why EMFs can affect our health. But 5G is far worse. Ever watch your food warm up in a microwave? That is what 5G will do to the cells in your brain and body. So, for your sake and your children’s sake, watch the YouTube documentary “5G BEWARE” and please don’t ignore these warnings.
