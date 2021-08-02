An undercurrent of innuendo implies that people who will vote “Yes” (overturn the ordinance) on Prop 1 are against diversity and change. I actually would like more diversity in Webster Groves and intend to vote “Yes” because the existing ordinance is a placebo that fails to achieve its stated objective.
• Based on current demolition and construction costs, you cannot tear down a $200,000 house and replace it with a $400,000 duplex.
• Replacing a $200,000 house with an $800,000 duplex decreases, not increases, affordable housing.
Some tangential objections to the ordinance are:
• If it’s a good idea, shouldn’t we share it with our neighbors in A1 with their larger lots?
• The ordinance requires a duplex to provide off-street parking for only one vehicle per unit. Assuming two bedrooms will average two adults per unit, drive down any South Webster street and picture one of the houses with two (or three) more cars parked in front. The streets are too narrow — it’s not safe for children, pedestrians or emergency vehicles.
City council states that it started with the ordinance in A4 because it was “easier.” If we are serious about diversity, let’s do what’s right, not what’s easy. Some of those steps could be:
• Provide incentives to rehab and retain existing lower-priced housing.
• If too many too big McMansions are part of the problem, revise the regulations on infill housing.
• Rather than plopping a duplex down in the middle of single-family homes, promote the development of groups of town homes, e.g., those adjacent to Southwest Park, or apartments.
We have among the highest property and personal property taxes in the county. Both are a disincentive to new young families coming in. Property taxes are a major barrier to seniors remaining in their homes. Encourage and work to retain businesses, increase the tax base, and/or consider some form of tax abatement for longtime senior residents.
Whatever the results of the election, I hope that we will work together to ensure that Webster can attract young families, retain seniors and be accessible not only to those buying a luxury house.
Joann Stephan
Webster Groves