Cain, Walter (Buck) Louis, 93, of Kirkwood, entered eternal rest on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Carolyn, who went to be with the Lord 15 years ago. Buck is survived and forever cherished by his three daughters, Carrie (Carl) Lund, Alison (Bill) Kimble and Catherine (Paul) Bennett; and loved by seven grandchildren — Zach, Ryan, Gavin, Grace, Andrew, Neil and Clayton — and great-grandson Jennings. Buck was predeceased by his father, Samuel; his mother, Elizabeth; step-father, Rufus Marvin; and three older siblings, Sam Jr., Joe and Peggy.
Born and raised in Bessemer, Alabama, Buck first attended the University of Alabama and then transferred to the University of the South (Sewanee) on a basketball scholarship. After graduation, he served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Woodson in the early 1950s. During this time, Buck met his future wife, Carolyn, on a blind date, and the couple married in August 1956 and lived in Georgia and Florida during their early years.
Eventually, Buck accepted a job with Interstate Supply Company in St. Louis, where he had a long and successful career, running the company as president before he retired at age 65.
As a younger man, Buck was very active and enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and golf. He also loved to camp and take float trips with his family of five near the Missouri Black and Current rivers. Vacationing in the Florida Panhandle and Colorado Rocky mountains were also favorite Cain family pursuits. Buck and Carolyn loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful trips together after their children were grown. They also were active in their grandchildren’s early years, making special memories at the Saint Louis Zoo, Science Center and pumpkin patch and on vacations at the beach.
Always an avid reader, Buck also loved to work crossword puzzles and this became one of his favorite pastimes in his retirement years.
Buck Cain lived a long and blessed life as husband, father, grandfather and even great-grandfather during the last year of his life. He was voted “most likely to succeed” in college and his success took many forms. His family will always remember him as a stellar gentleman, kind and thoughtful, honorable, generous, full of life, humor and grace.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at First Presbyterian Church, Kirkwood, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Buck’s name to CHAMP Assistance Dogs. CHAMP is a nonprofit organization based in St. Louis, Missouri. They utilize the love and healing power of dogs to improve the lives of people in our community. Donations can be made online to champdogs.org/donate or mailed in to CHAMP Assistance Dogs, 1968 Craig Road, Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63146.