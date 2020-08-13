The Webster Groves School District voted to open the Walter Ambrose Family Center for an abbreviated number of students at a special Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Aug. 13, reversing a July 31 decision to keep it closed.
Superintendent Dr. John Simpson presented a revised proposal to the board, altered slightly from what was rejected during the July 31 meeting. Notable changes to the plan to open the preschool included slashing class sizes — some reduced by up to a half — and allowing staff members to resign with the ability to be rehired without an interview for the next school year.
“The Webster Groves School District cannot justly serve our preschool children, including our most vulnerable students, from a virtual setting. The data currently continues to demonstrate that our youngest children are least affected by the virus,” said Simpson.
Ambrose Center Director Marty Baker and WGSD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Sandy Wiley Skinner conducted interviews with Ambrose Center staff over the last few days to determine how they felt about a possible return to the classroom. Wiley Skinner said that, while many staff members were “rightfully” nervous, an “overwhelming majority” wanted to work with students again.
Baker added that students and staff will wear masks in the classroom.
“We feel like it’s our responsibility to help children become more comfortable wearing them,” said Baker. “I have faith that our staff can develop an age-appropriate way to do that.”
Baker said that enrollment will be prioritized for students who are re-enrolling, or students with older siblings in the program. There are also slots reserved for Special School District and HeadStart students. Additional slots will be available on a first come first served basis.
Most board members, who were uncomfortable with the idea when first proposed, appreciated the plan’s second iteration.
“I support the plan. To me, this is a very different decision than the one we had to make about K-12, where students are required to attend,” said board member Amy Clendennen. “Ambrose families choose to send their children there and we know these families are going to need that childcare. I don’t feel comfortable taking away that choice from families.”
Board President David Addison remained the only neighsayer, but he conceded after the other members spoke in support of reopening.
“I think the safety issues are paramount. I still have a hard time moving forward with this. That said, I hear the rest of the board and it’s clear that I’m the only reluctant one,” he said. “I will work with John and Marty to ensure we do this in the best way possible.”
When asked what the Ambrose Center will do if a student or teacher tests positive for coronavirus, Wiley Skinner said that the school will practice contact tracing. Given the limited number of students, as well as plans for no two adults to be in the same room at the same time during school hours, Wiley Skinner said it would be a simple enough matter to “track their movement and find out who they were with, and where.”
Should the need for a teacher arise — whether due to sickness or resignation — teaching assistants and aids would take their place while the district searched for a substitute.
The virtual school board meeting was conducted live via Zoom and can be viewed on the WGSD Board of Education YouTube page.