Citing feelings of ineffectiveness, Kirkwood City Council Member Wallace Ward announced his sudden resignation during the June 15 council meeting. Ward has served on the council for five years.
“I came here, as I suppose most of you did, not so I could ride in parades, but so I could make a difference today, and tomorrow, and 25 years from now. Have we made the kind of unique, critical change that will make us a really confident community going forward? I can’t say that. I don’t see that right now,” Ward said.
“I could stay here, finish my term, not be successful, be frustrated, win some minor skirmishes, but not the big ones. I’d rather open this seat up and maybe, just maybe, that person will show up who can get it done,” he added, his statement clearly coming as a shock to several council members.
Ward was only a year into his second term with the city council, to which he was elected in April 2022. The council will appoint someone to fill his vacancy until April 2024, at which time an election will be held for the term’s remaining two years.
Ward began his resignation speech with a list of what he considered triumphs the council has championed during his time in office, including the opening of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding battalion chiefs to the fire department, and starting the process of creating formal training programs for boards and commissions.
He noted, however, that many of the goals he sought a council seat to accomplish have not been met — street repair and maintenance, water systems repair/replacement, and employee recruitment and retention.
“One goal I had was to implement a formalized deferred capital maintenance program. We put up a performing arts center and it would have been ideal to set up a maintenance fund for that,” said Ward. “Things will wear out. Lights, curtains, electronics. Right now, we still use the ‘Hope we got some money when it starts to fail’ budgeting process. That’s dangerous.
“And you don’t have to look any further than the first two goals, streets and water,” he continued. “Nobody decided we should plan for their eventual maintenance or replacement, and here we are left holding the bag. That’s no way to run a first-rate, quality city.”
Ward critiqued his fellow council members for routinely failing to challenge the annual budget and other major expenditures, and for not attempting to find creative solutions to city problems. That lack of engagement, he said, is why young people are not volunteering for boards and commissions.
Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin, who had been made aware of Ward’s decision to resign prior to the meeting, said he would miss Ward’s presence on the council.
“I know it’s been hard. You have high expectations of everyone, but higher expectations of yourself,” said Griffin. “I know this is a decision you’ve thought about and thought about.”
Other council members, blindsided by Ward’s announcement, argued that he should not consider his time on the council a failure.
“I would disagree and say that you in many ways were successful by talking about things that other people may not have mentioned. I think you served a positive purpose,” said Council Member Mark Zimmer. “I enjoyed working with you. You asked some good questions. I hope that will inspire us to ask similar questions.”
Council Member Maggie Duwe acknowledged that she and Ward did not always have the same perspectives, but said she will miss him and the work he’s done.
“We didn’t always agree, but we always disagreed with honor,” she said. “You’re an honorable man.”